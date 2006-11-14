Brainboxes expands in Europe

Brainboxes, a UK-based specialist in serial and Bluetooth connectivity, has expanded its business into Europe during 2006, doubling its exports to the continent in the process.

To meet the challenge of further expansion during 2007, the company has recently increased its sales force to include two new members who bring additional skills to the team.



“We have found the move into Europe an interesting challenge," comments Stephen Evans, managing director of Brainboxes. “Our experience has been that new European partners and resellers need to have the confidence that a company is really serious about operating in mainland Europe before they will commit. They want to see a consistent presence on the ground with full support in place. This provides the security that when contracts are signed everything will run smoothly. To show our commitment to this process we have taken on two new members of our sales force whose skills compliment those already within the team."



The appointment of Canadian Pierre Kowlessar enhances the language skills within the company as he is fluent in French and German. Kowlessar moved to Brainboxes from a UK publishing house where he was a sales executive/project manager.



Craig Johnson brings his experience of working in the IT Distribution Channel as a sales account manager for CMS Computers and as sales manager for Europa Computers to Brainboxes. These roles involved selling systems, components & software to distributors, resellers, system integrators and included both public & corporate sectors.