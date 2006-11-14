TI expands Russian support

Texas Instruments is providing new levels of support to Russian-speaking markets to extend its local customer service.

The enhanced technical service and support structure includes a local representative office in Moscow, a dedicated website and live technical information and support on a local phone number from its European Product Information Center (EPIC) - all in Russian language.



With current growth levels in the electronics industry reaching 20 percent in Russian-speaking markets according to WSTS, countries such as Russia, Ukraine, Belarus and Kazakhstan promise sustained business opportunities for the semiconductor industry. TI has already been supporting these markets for over nine years, and is now taking its commitment to the next level with local-language resources and support specifically targeted at design engineers in the region.



In 2007, TI will hold its industry-renowned Developer Conference in Moscow for the second time, dedicated to providing design engineers and managers in the region with targeted, technical training and information in a variety of application areas, and enabling them to find optimal solutions for their application designs.