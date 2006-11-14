electronica 2006 has opened up its doors

For four days, Munich will be staging the international electronics industry's most important event: electronica 2006. Messe Muenchen International, is expecting to welcome over 75,000 electronics professionals.

November 9, 2006. From 14 through 17 November, on the grounds of the New Munich Trade Fair Center, electronica 2006 will be the meeting place and communications platform for the global electronics industry. Occupying 152,000 m2 (1.6 million square feet) of floor space across 14 halls, 2,961 exhibitors will be presenting their advanced products and system solutions. The organizer, Messe Muenchen International, is expecting to welcome over 75,000 electronics professionals.



As the world's leading trade show for electronics, electronica offers a strong international mix, a fact which is clearly reflected in the number of exhibitors and attendees from outside Germany: At electronica 2006, the percentage of international exhibitors has reached 60 percent.



For electronica 2006, Klaus Dittrich, managing director of Messe Muenchen International, is expecting continued growth in the participation of international attendees as well: "The signs are very positive for this year's trade show," said Dittrich. "We have recorded rising demand among companies from outside Germany, and - as always - the industry's major players take part in electronica."



Dittrich explains: "electronica's appeal lies in its diverse range of exhibits. It is no doubt the only electronics fair that shows its visitors the very latest developments from every sector of the industry. At no other trade show, for example, can visitors see such a concentration of semiconductor manufacturers, power supply companies and interconnection specialists - not to mention display manufacturers and the producers of test and measurement equipment. In addition to this, we have special areas devoted to emerging technologies and high-growth applications."



One of the main attractions for this year's electronica will be the automotive, wireless, embedded, and micro- and nanotechnology areas application.



At the "electronica automotive Conference" from 13 to 15 November 2006, in the forum and in the exhibition area in Hall A6, "electronica automotive" will be presenting the latest developments, innovations and trends in automotive electronics. Carmakers, their suppliers and international manufacturers of automotive electronics components will be presenting the state of the art in the field of electronics for motor vehicles and will be outlining visions for the future.



Hot topics from the world of embedded technology will be presented by "electronica embedded" at the "electronica embedded Conference Munich" on 14 and 15 November 2006 in the forum and in the exhibition located in Hall A6. The embedded systems exhibition has expanded again for 2006. Here, the topic of software will play a much more significant role than has been the case in the past. The main focal points will be on embedded software engineering, embedded test and verification, small embedded systems (8 and 16 bit) and complex embedded systems.



The co-located "Multicore Conference" will be covering the topic of multicore technology. This is the first conference ever being held on this subject in Germany.



With "Wireless Congress 2006: Systems & Applications" on 15 and 16 November the forum and the exhibition in Hall A4, "electronica wireless" will be presenting the latest wireless technologies and applications. The congress will be examining all the technical aspects of current and future wireless technologies, with a special focus on those used in industrial applications. It also provides insight into the latest applications, security aspects, certification and approval problems, and measurement technology know-how as well standards and market opportunities.



One congress highlight will be the keynote address by Bob Heile, chairman of the ZigBee Alliance from the USA.



The industry platform for micro- and nanotechnology is called "electronica MicroNanoWorld." It uses the exhibition and forum to spotlight components, systems and applications that are based on micro- and nanotechnology. In Hall A2 "electronica MicroNanoWorld" will be making its debut at electronica. The topics include RF-MEMS, optical MEMS and bio-MEMS, packaging for MEMS and microsystems as well as MEMS sensor technology, micromotors, micropositioning and microtransmissions.



Brief Overview of the Conferences

electronica automotive Conference 2006, 13 - 15 November 2006, International ongress Center Munich (ICM)

electronica embedded Conference Munich 2006, 14/15 November 2006, ICM

Multicore Conference, 14/15 November 2006, ICM

Wireless Congress 2006: Systems & Applications, 15/16 November 2006, ICM



English is the conference language for all conferences.