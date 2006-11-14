Skype founders invests in Estonian sensor firm

Four of Skype's founders have formed a new company in Estonia called Ambient Sound Investments. Through this new firm the four guys have now invested in an Estonian sensor firm.

Ambient Sound Investments Ou has invested about $125,000 in Evikon MCI, an Estonian manufacturer of electronic measurement instruments. After this investment ASI is now posessing a 23 percentage of ownership in the Estonian sensor firm.



"We decided to invest in this company because Evikon MCI is top player in the instrumentation market," said ASI chief executive officer Toivo Annus, in a statement.



"Our mutual goal is to use this potential, concentrate on product development and go to the global market", Annus added.



"We adapt the advanced technologies now used in semiconductor industry and pharmacy for other sectors as well. These include also building automation devices that will save energy costs by regulating heating and ventilation automatically, precisely depending on air quality and weather conditions," said Madis Einasto, chief executive officer of Evikon, in the same statement.