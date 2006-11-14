TASK Micro-Electronics and Intrinsix to partner

TASK Micro-Electronics Inc. and Intrinsix Corp. announced today that they have signed a partnership agreement to provide optimized solutions for the microelectronics market.

Medical and military markets require innovative approaches in order to meet their needs for miniaturized, low power, wireless electronic components. In order to optimize the sub-components, it's necessary to look at the system as a whole, and to determine the best application of technology to achieve this. When looking at the design of a subsystem, for example, it is imperative you understand which components should be integrated into an ASIC (Application Specific Integrated Circuit), which components should be integrated into a SiP (System in Package) and which should be left as discrete components. Moreover, selecting the right circuit board technology, whether that is ceramic, flex or standard FR4 substrate technology is a very important part of the process.



"The combination of the skills and capabilities of both TASK and Intrinsix provide a powerful ability to optimize subsystem design" said Doug Bellevue of TASK Micro-Electronics. "Our customers will benefit from the partnership because Intrinsix provides the ASIC design capability needed to truly optimize a System-in-Package solution."



"Complexity and cost of single-chip systems continue to rise while end-users increasingly demand smaller form-factors" said Jim Gobes, CEO of Intrinsix. "For this reason, we expect low-to-medium volume OEMs to be turning in greater numbers to advanced silicon packaging techniques in order to achieve high integration at a reasonable cost. This partnership with Task Micro-Electronics will therefore offer Intrinsix customers an alternative design approach to achieve faster time-to-revenue at lower burn rates."



TASK and Intrinsix plan to jointly market their newly expanded service offerings to their customers and business partners.