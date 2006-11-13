Tyco creates 100 jobs in Northern Ireland

CEM Solutions - part of Tyco Fire & Security invests £17 million in an expansion of its engineering and research centre in Belfast.

An additional 100 staff will be added to its current 47 at the center in Belfast, Northern Ireland. The investment has been supported by an offer of investment aid of £1.75 million from development agency Invest Northern Ireland.



Tyco Fire & Security, a major business segment of Tyco International Ltd., provides electronic security and fire protection solutions in over 100 countries. CEM Systems is a brand within the Access Control and Video Systems (ACVS) unit of Tyco Fire & Security.