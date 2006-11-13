Agilent aquires Swiss based Acqiris

Agilent Technologies Inc. and Acqiris SA today announced they have signed an agreement for Agilent to acquire Acqiris SA, a privately held company that provides high-speed digitizers and analyzers used in commercial, industrial and government electronics markets.

The transaction is subject to standard closing conditions. Financial details were not disclosed.

Acqiris' products include an offering of digitizers, time-to-digital converters and waveform analyzers with high resolution and high-speed performance. The company also offers software, integration and development support as well as long-term maintenance and support to help reduce time-to-market and to lower cost of ownership. Acqiris' focus has been on technological innovation, and the company has pioneered a number of breakthroughs in the data acquisition and generation field.



"Acqiris' expertise in high-speed digitizers and analyzers builds on our current product portfolio and technical capabilities," said Ron Nersesian, vice president and general manager of Agilent's Wireless Business Unit. "Their broad high-speed offering significantly contributes to our ability to meet the ongoing demand from our customers for in-product test to accelerate time-to-market and reduce cost. Acqiris' digitizers strengthen our synthetic instrument offerings."



"This acquisition by Agilent is a key strategic decision that will allow Acqiris to expand our opportunities while strengthening our support to our existing customers," said Viktor Hungerbuhler, Acqiris CEO.



Founded in 1998, Acqiris is based in Geneva, Switzerland, with a worldwide sales channel. All 60 Acqiris employees are expected to join Agilent.