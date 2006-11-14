iSuppli and Data Garage Announce Merger

Market-intelligence firms iSuppli Corp. of the United States and Data Garage Inc. of Japan today are pleased to announce they have combined forces to create the leading analysis firm covering the electronics industry in Japan and around the world.

"This merger brings together iSuppli's elite global research operations with Data Garage's invaluable set of market-intelligence services designed to meet the unique needs of Japan's electronics industry," said Derek Lidow, chief executive officer of iSuppli, based here.



"Data Garage is delighted we are enhancing our Japanese-oriented market research services with the worldwide reach in electronics analysis that only iSuppli can provide," said Akira Minamikawa, chief executive officer of Data Garage, based in Tokyo.



"The merger with Data Garage provides an extremely important element in iSuppli's global market-research operations," said Dale Ford, vice president, market intelligence for iSuppli. "We couldn't have found a better partner to uphold iSuppli's high standards."



Established in 1999, iSuppli provides market intelligence services for the EMS, OEM, and supplier communities in addition to servicing consumer electronics and media concerns. iSuppli employs the world's largest and most experienced staff of component, systems and application market analysts, spanning the Americas, Europe, Japan and Asia.