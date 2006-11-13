ACE Production Technologies<br>Announces European Reps

Production Technologies Inc., a US based manufacturer of selective soldering systems for electronics assembly, announces the appointment of FixTrade BV and Process Support Products Ltd to represent ACE products in European and UK territories.

ACE Production Technologies, Inc. and FixTrade BV and Process Support Products Ltd have entered into sales and distribution agreements whereby FixTrade BV has been awarded the exclusive sales, service, installation, and ongoing support responsibility for ACE products in the Benelux, and Process Support Products Ltd. has been awarded the same exclusive rights and responsibilities for ACE products in the UK.



Fix Trade BV is a technical trading company specializing in machinery for the electronics manufacturing industries. Fix Trade offers a combination hands on manufacturing experience and know how from over 25 years in the industry.



Process Support Products draws together a select range of smart Process Solutions to fine tune the SMT process window ensuring robust, reliable, dependable and controlled manufacturing.