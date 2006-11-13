Toumaz start-up of the year

UK-based start-up microelectronics firm Toumaz Technology Limited has been named "NMI Start-up of the Year" 2006 at the National Microelectronics Institute 10th Anniversary Awards.

The prestigious annual awards bring together stakeholders from across the microelectronics industry to recognise companies that have demonstrated excellence in design, manufacture and business.



Toumaz was awarded the honour at the Annual Dinner and Awards ceremony held at the Thistle Marble Arch in London on 9th November. Toumaz has the distinction of being the first winner of "NMI Start-up of the Year", a new category sponsored by Cadence Design Systems.



Toumaz recently announced the first availability of the Sensium™ modular system, a new ultra-low power wireless infrastructure product for health and lifestyle monitoring applications. The small size body-worn module, incorporating Toumaz's ultra low power Zoum RF transceiver, can be attached to the body with a sticking plaster to enable non-intrusive, continuous monitoring and analysis of the mobile individual's ECG, temperature, and at least one other vital sign such as respiration or activity level. Personal readings are transmitted via the wireless data link to a Zoum-enabled SD card or USB module, which plugs into any standard PDA or cellphone running Windows Mobile 5, allowing the ECG, temperature and other vital sign data to be received, processed and displayed.



"It is fantastic to receive this honour from such a key industry body," commented Toumaz Chairman and Co-Founder, Professor Chris Toumazou. "By enabling truly innovative applications in healthcare, the Sensium has the potential to touch the lives of people around the world. We are delighted that the huge opportunities for our technology have been recognised by the NMI."