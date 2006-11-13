Neways expects profit up 80% in 2006

Dutch EMS-provider Neways Electronics International expects net profit for the full year 2006 to increase by at least 80% compared with 2005.

This means that Neways will exceed the previous forecast of at least 50% growth in net profit. The positive trend seen in the first half of the year has continued in the third quarter. The higher full year 2006 net profit forecast is also based on the well-filled order book for the fourth quarter.



Neways said it has restructured its organisation in such a way that it can now respond more effectively to current market conditions and the changed demands and wishes of its clients. The increased demand in the first half of the year continued in the third quarter and has resulted in an increase in demand in all sectors.



On the basis of the well-filled order book, Neways expects to report turnover of around EUR 230 million for the current financial year. In addition, the company also expects a sharp improvement in net profit of at least 80% compared with 2005.