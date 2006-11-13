Acquisition expands environmental and EMC testing

TUV SUD America has acquired EST Testing Solutions, an environmental and electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) testing organisation specialising in providing services to the automotive and furniture industries. 'The strategic acquisition of EST will further strengthen TUV SUD America's growing environmental and EMC testing capabilities, adding additional knowledge and expertise with four locations throughout the Michigan area', stated Stefan P Butz, CEO, TUV SUD America. 'Our growing network of testing laboratories and services enables clients to conveniently test their products and demonstrate their commitment to quality in building safe and reliable products'.



'EST's focus on providing local, fast dependable service in a professional atmosphere makes this acquisition a significant addition to the TUV SUD America suite of services'.



'We are excited to continue our strategy of providing 'added value' to our customers and expand our service portfolio with new strategic lab locations'.



'Today, EST's customers are becoming more globally focused', stated Steve Dykstra, President, EST Testing Solutions.



'The synergy between TUV SUD America and EST allows us to expand our service portfolio and better serve our clients by providing a broader range of services from facilities not only throughout the USA, but the world'.