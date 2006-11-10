Solectron Updates Revenue Guidance

Solectron Corporation provider of electronics manufacturing and integrated supply chain services, prior to its upcoming Investor Forum in New York on Nov. 13, 2006, today announced that its expected implementation of a new supply chain management program with Cisco in the first fiscal quarter of 2007 has been delayed.

The company said that it expects to implement the supply chain program in the coming quarters of its fiscal 2007.



As a result of this delayed implementation, the company also announced that it expects to meet or exceed its first quarter fiscal 2007 revenue guidance of $2.6 to $2.8 billion and that it is maintaining its earnings per share guidance at 4 cents to 6 cents per share.