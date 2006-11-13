EDA Consortium appoints new boss

The Board of Directors for the Electronic Design Automation Consortium (EDA Consortium) has appointed Robert Gardner as the organization's new Executive Director.

Th new director Robert Gardner will succeed Pamela Parrish, who had served in that position for 10 years.



Gardner will manage all of the industry group's operations and serve as one of its spokespersons. He has been an EDA Consortium volunteer and Board member for more than ten years and he also has held executive management positions at a number of EDA companies. Gardner has also had senior leadership roles at Exemplar Logic, Bridges2Silicon, Design Acceleration, Advanced Micro Devices, Avnet Corporation, Signetics/Philips, and Intersil.