Avitec has been awarded the Swedish Electronics Prize 2006

Avitec is proud to announce that the Swedish Electronics Industry Association has decided to award Avitec the Swedish Electronics Prize 2006.

Avitec received this recognition in light of its accomplishments within the telecommunications industry. According to the jury, Avitec is a veritable high technological company that also has achieved excellent economical results. This made the choice of awarding Avitec the prize a simple one.



The jury further motivates its choice by saying that “Avitec has developed radio systems solutions that are in a class of its own".



Avitec's CEO, Mr. Anders Ericsson and Avitec's founder, Mr. Håkan Samuelsson accepted the prize during the ceremony in Stockholm city. Mr. Samuelsson mentioned in his acceptance speech that “Avitec's ability to provide innovative solutions has led customers to spread the good word of Avitec and the customer base has therefore quickly increased over the last few years".



Mr. Ericsson, who entered the company as its CEO two years ago, says “this award confirms what the management and owners of Avitec already know: that Avitec can look forward to a bright future as a leading supplier of radio solutions!"