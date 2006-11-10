NEC expands agreement with Avnet Memec

NEC Electronics Europe widens its distribution agreement with Avnet Memec to include Spain, France, Italy, Poland, Czech Republic and Hungary for its products.

Highly specialized semiconductor distributor Avnet Memec, an Avnet Company, and NEC Electronics Europe, have announced today the revision of their long-term European franchise agreement. With effect of January 1st, 2007, the established strategic partnership will be extended to Spain, France, Poland, Czech Republic and Hungary. Italy will follow from February 01st, 2007. Avnet Memec is already strongly positioned as NEC Electronics' distributor in Central Europe as well as in the UK.



Avnet Memec supports the entire NEC Electronics portfolio, which includes a host of market-leading MCUs, ASICs, Power MOSFETs, Opto-Couplers, and USB LSIs.



Commenting on the distribution agreement, Steve Haynes, President Avnet Memec, said: "The expansion of the NEC Electronics franchise agreement to Europe is very important for Avnet Memec. NEC Electronics has a multitude of unique products within their product portfolio which will open new markets and possibilities for us to sell these products. Furthermore it strengthens our relationship with NEC Electronics, one of our key lines within our linecard."



Jon Ellis, Vice President Technical Marketing Avnet Memec, added: "I am sure that this expansion will help NEC Electronics as well as Avnet Memec for even further growth. At the same time, we ensure that Avnet Memec's customer base can fully exploit the advantages of NEC Electronics' world-class technology as well as our first-class design-in support and our several logistic services."



Haroon Rashid, General Manager, Industrial Business Group, NEC Electronics (Europe) GmbH, commented: "The first year with Avnet Memec showed us that their business model is ideal for our products. The technical know-how as well as the overall support for our products convinced us to extend the franchise agreement. Avnet Memec has the right infrastructure, resources and capabilities to meet the technical and commercial needs of our vast number of customers in Europe. Avnet Memec represents an excellent distribution partner for NEC Electronics. We are looking forward to now leveraging Avnet Memec's distribution expertise for our customers on a broad European basis."