Texim to establish in the Nordic

Texim Europe B.V. announces launch of Sales activities in the Nordic Market.

Encouraged by the enthusiasm of its existing Customers, Suppliers and Staff, Texim Europe has also started its activities in the Nordic Market with immediate effect.



"The take up of our launch in the German and Benelux Markets has been great", says Wilco van Wijck, Managing Director, responsible for Sales and Customer Marketing.



"The start up in the Nordic area is a logical consequence of this success. We're very happy that we were able to recruit John Willum, who brings along extensive experience in the Nordic components market, ensuring a smooth entry into one of Europe's technologically most advanced customer regions".



John Willum has an engineering degree in microelectronics and brings more than 12 years of

experience from various roles such as Country Manager for Eurodis Denmark, European Business Manager for Arrow Alliance and Sales Manager for Arrow Denmark. "Texim Europe's World Class Operation and extensive Services Portfolio in addition to its high quality product solutions will now be offered to the Nordic markets as well", says John Willum. "It is very exciting to have the opportunity to launch Texim Europe in the Nordic Region".