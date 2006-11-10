Solectron to close Puerto Rico plant

Solectron's Puerto Rico plant will be the next plant to be closed in Solectron's global restructuring program.

Solectron has decided to reduce its workforce by 1,400 employees at global level during 2007. Last time it was about 440 workers in Scotland that got the message obout the closing of the Dunfermline plant. Solectron has now also decided to close its Puerto Rico Plant and possibly move the operations to Guadalajara, Mexico. 440 workers are expected to lose their jobs at the closing Puerto Rico plant.