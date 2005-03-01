EADS Selects SEICA

SEICA SpA today announced the signing of a licensing agreement with EADS TEST & SERVICES to add a third level optional testing capability to the EADS TEST & SERVICES line of second level systems, ATEC Series 6 and derived products.

The main objective is to offer end users the ability, after LRU testing, to confirm the SRU to be diagnosed faulty and be sent back for repair on the same test equipment and with a comprehensive test process.



SEICA's offering is based on the VALID Module Test Unit (MTU), a self-contained board level subsystem hosted and controlled by the ATEC Series 6. Featuring digital performances up to 25MHz and embedded Synthetic Instrumentation with full 8 lines I/O routing, the MTU will be able to

provide digital, analogue and mixed mode test to SRU's with up to 1,024 I/O (typical configurations will include 256 I/O). SEICA's MTU is rack-mounted on a bay of the ATEC Series 6 and connected through PCI optical link to the ATEC's PC that controls the board test software for execution of the selected test program. The SRU is directly interfaced to the MTU receiver.



EADS TEST & SERVICES will take on direct sales and support responsibility for the MTU extension to the ATEC Series 6. As part of the agreement, EADS will also offer its customers the stand alone VALID ATE and other SEICA test products to provide a comprehensive, fully compatible test and diagnostic solution for third level logistics. Moreover, these solutions will strengthen EADS TEST & SERVICES long life cycle maintenance activities

including obsolescence treatment and repair.



"The VALID ATE has been particularly successful with military/aerospace customers thanks to its flexible architecture that allows to respond both to technological challenges of new programs and legacy replacement of obsolete equipment," said Antonio Grassino, President of SEICA. "The MTU greatly extends the range of applicability of our solutions, particularly within the powerful architecture of the ATEC Series 6."



"Our customers have been asking for third level test solutions capable to provide the same level of performance we offer on our ATEC Series 6 for LRU testing," said Jean PERROT, Chief Executive Officer, for EADS TEST & SERVICES. "Worried about the volatility of the commercial ATE market, our customers appreciate the long term commitment that EADS TEST & SERVICES has always provided. Our agreement with SEICA is based on these premises and allows us to become a larger partner to solve logistic problems."