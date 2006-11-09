Flextronics director makes first buy

A director at EMS provider Flextronics has made his first open market purchase, picking up more than $280,000 worth of stock in the contract electronics manufacturer.

Rockwell Schnabel purchased 25,000 shares at $11.34 on November 3rd, increasing his holdings to 32,716 shares. The co-founder of venture capital firm Trident Capital, Schnabel joined Flextronics's board in February after spending the past two decades in public service.



