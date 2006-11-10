EVS relocates to Isle of Wight

EVS International has announces that it has moved to a new facility located at Unit 2, Porchfield Business Park, Porchfield, Newport, Isle of Wight, PO30 4QB, United Kingdom.

The new facility is triple the size of the company's previous separate facilities and combines the three areas into one centrally located resource.



Besides bringing the company's office, warehouse and workshop into one facility, the other main focus of the added space is to provide more comprehensive services to the company's base of worldwide customers. The company needs to substantially increase its support and storage areas and bring the staff together in one location to focus on increasing the sharp end of the businesses, which is saving money and improving efficiency throughout the PCBA industry.