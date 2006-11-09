Cookson positioned for acquisitions

Cookson has now obtained enough strength so that the company now is ready to look at further growth options. Acquisitions are to expect according to an article in pcdandm.

“Our financial condition is now robust," CEO Nick Salmon said.



“We can therefore also start to contemplate additional growth by acquisition in the event that suitable opportunities arise", he added.



Salmon said the group's full year performance would exceed previous expectations of £126 million for pre-tax profit before exceptionals.