The first HSDPA network on track in Sweden

The Swedish mobile network operator 3 has now launched a mobile broadband service that is aimed to compete with the fixed broadband services.

Ericsson has delivered and built the mobile network based on the HSDPA technology which is the first in Sweden, and yesterday representatives from Ericsson and 3 inaugurated the HSDPA technology and the 3.6 Mbps broadband service jointly at a ceremony in Stockholm.