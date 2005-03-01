Chipcon receives technology award

Chipcon AS, Norway, provider of high-performance, low-power, low data rate RF ICs and ZigBee solutions, has been awarded the Frost & Sullivan’s 2005 Technology Leadership Award for its leadership in Wireless Sensor Network technology.

A Wireless Sensor Network constitutes low power, short-range wireless sensing devices that network amongst themselves to form an ad-hoc multi-hop network. With the standardization of IEEE 802.15.4 and ratification of the ZigBee standard, this field has received a significant new surge and is now realizing many new and innovative applications in home and building automation, industrial automation, health-care, security, and consumer markets.



Chipcon, who has been a pioneer in IEEE 802.15.4 and ZigBee technologies, currently dominates this market and is one of the most active promoters of the technology worldwide. The company also has a strong position within and makes substantial contributions to the ZigBee Alliance. “In 2003 we made a strategic decision to develop and deliver lowest cost highest performance solutions to the emerging market of wireless sensor networking. We have now delivered this technology to over 1,000 companies worldwide,” commented Business Development Director, Graham Martin of Chipcon.



Frost & Sullivan`s Technology Leadership Award is bestowed upon the company that has pioneered the development and introduction of an innovative technology into the market - a technology that has either impacted or has the potential to impact several market sectors. This award recognizes a company`s successful technology development that is expected to bring significant contributions to the industry in terms of adoption, change, and competitive posture. It also recognizes the leadership of the company in the successful promotion of the technology and its continuing impact in technology commercialisation.