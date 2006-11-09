Molex invests in Lloyd Doyle AOT

Molex Copper Flex Products have taken delivery of a further Lloyd Doyle Automatic Optical Test system to their new St. Paul, Minnesota facility as part of a major capability and capacity expansion.

Molex Incorporated is a global one source supplier of interconnect solutions who recently acquired Century Circuits & Electronics, Inc. (CC&E), a specialist in impedance controlled, multi-layer flex-circuit assemblies.



The redline X² 7.5 micron system is a high resolution, high speed machine to run alongside their existing redline equipment. The redline systems are used to inspect copper flex products which are able to provide solutions where standard rigid boards or cables cannot, particularly in harsh environments, restricted spaces, or where the ability to flex or bend the substrate is impossible.



Sales director Peter Coakley commented:

"Repeat business is particularly satisfying for a company like Lloyd Doyle who not only have products at the cutting edge of technology but also aim to provide world class technical and customer support structure".



UK based manufacturer Lloyd Doyle design and supply a comprehensive range of Automatic Optical Test systems for bare board pcb manufacturers. AOT is a unique concept, combining the advantages of optical inspection with the logic of Electrical Test. Lloyd Doyle also produce the ground breaking IBIS system for the inspection of solder bumps on chip carriers.