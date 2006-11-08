CSR cuts Bluetooth chip forecast

CSR lowers the expectations for its Bluetooth chip sales blaming the trend towards lower specification mobile phones that do no not yet use its chips.



The company will however grow rapidly during 2007, according to CSR's chef executive John Scarisbick.



CSR (Cambridge, England) posted healthy figures for the third quarter ended 29 September, with revenues up 32 percent to $214.1 million, and operating profit up 14 percent to $51 million compared with the same period in 2005. It said fourth quarter revenues would come in at between $160 million to $180 million, down from earlier estimates of $200 million for the quarter