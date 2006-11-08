Graphic increases AOI and LDI capabilities

Orbotech, S.A., the European subsidiary of Orbotech Ltd., today announced that UK based PCB manufacturer Graphic PLC, has purchased a Paragon™-8000 laser direct imaging (LDI) system, a Discovery™ 8 automated optical inspection (AOI) system and a Discovery 8HR AOI system to complement their present range of Orbotech DP100 SL, Vision Blazer AP-309's and Verismart rework stations.

Commenting on the purchase, Mr. David Pike, Managing Director at Graphic Plc, said: “We are very pleased to increase our capabilities with these latest generation Orbotech systems. We expect they will provide a major contribution to the continued advancement of our technological capabilities in order to meet the challenging requirements of the complex high technology and high reliability products our customers are demanding. We further expect that they will be instrumental in ensuring operational efficiency, highest quality and reduced costs."



Mr. Jacob Azran, President of Orbotech S.A., commented: “Graphic PLC is an existing customer of Orbotech that has been using our systems successfully for many years. We are pleased that they have selected our latest generation solutions as part of their strategy for advanced production after considering all available products in the market, including the results in our favor of a comprehensive head-to-head evaluation with another AOI supplier."