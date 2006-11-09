Frost & Sullivan Lauds Atmel for Exceptional Growth Strategy Leadership

AtmelR Corporation together with Frost & Sullivan announced that Atmel has been presented with the prestigious Frost & Sullivan award for Global Growth Strategy Leadership in recognition of its outstanding performance in the world Smart Card IC market throughout 2005.

The Growth Strategy Leadership award is aimed at companies whose performances excel compared to that of their competition in a maturing market and who generated a high level of market penetration due to their superior quality of service. The Frost & Sullivan award for Growth Strategy

Leadership is presented each year to the company that has demonstrated an exceptional growth strategy within the industry.



Founded in 1984, Atmel has taken significant steps in the Smart Card IC market, especially in the microcontroller market where Atmel is ranked second in market share. An expanding portfolio, both products and applications, as well as a growing presence in the banking market further underline Atmel's receipt of this award.



"This has led to the company gaining a healthier market share in the banking segment," states Frost and Sullivan's Smart Card Global Program Manager, Anoop Ubhey. "The company has achieved the qualification and specifications that were missing in 2004 and has managed to increase its perceived

expertise in the security area, a segment where Atmel can expect to see further growth in the short to medium term."



"To receive such a prestigious award from Frost & Sullivan is something that Atmel can be extremely proud of, given that we are competing with other global semiconductor companies. It is gratifying to see the results of a strategy, put in place several years ago, continuing to lead us in the right direction for achieving a strong leadership position in the Smart Card and security markets. The market analysis performed by Frost & Sullivan provides an independent validation and helps measure the success of implementing such strategies," commented Christian Fleutelot, Marketing Director for Atmel's Secure Products Division.