Electronics Production | November 09, 2006
Farnell in extended deal with Nuwpec
Premier Farnell MRO products and specialist services, has been awarded an extension to the current agreement by the National Universities Working Party on Electronic Components' (NUWPEC).
This confirms Premier Farnell as the preferred supplier for the UK higher education sector and research councils, through its onecall solution. The 12-month extension to the current three-year deal will see the agreement run until August 2008 with an anticipated sales value of £5.5 million for this additional year, and will culminate in Premier Farnell having been the preferred supplier to the UK Higher Education sector for nine successful years.
As part of Premier Farnell's dedication to supporting the design engineers of tomorrow, the service will continue to be delivered through a unique solution - onecall. Developed by Premier Farnell for the higher education sector, onecall provides a single point of ordering for over 350,000 products. The streamlined service significantly cuts administration time and costs and reduces paperwork.
onecall was originally set up by Premier Farnell's Group companies to support the higher education sector and research councils in response to a European tender by NUWPEC in 1999. It brings together the best features of each to provide a multi-channel 'one-stop-shop' service, where orders can be made via the web, through dedicated call-centres or in person.
Howard Peat, Education Sector Business Development Manager, Premier Farnell, comments: "As well as being committed to supporting design engineers throughout their careers, from university until retirement, we have extensive knowledge of the higher education sector in the UK and our field personnel have very close ties with the universities. As a result of this deep understanding and dialogue with customers, our teams work tirelessly to deliver precisely what they require. It is this kind of knowledge and dedication which has kept onecall in place as NUWPEC's number one supplier."
David Johnson, Chairman for NUWPEC, adds: "Representing the University sector through its six regional purchasing consortia, NUWPEC's decision to extend Premier Farnell's onecall preferred supplier status again was unanimous. Much has been achieved with onecall already and we look forward to working with Premier Farnell during the coming months as we both bring further benefits and value added services to the agreement."
