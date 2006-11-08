Charles Bonasera moves<br>from Solectron to Harmonic

Harmonic Inc. today announced the retirement of Israel Levi and the appointment of Charles Bonasera to the position of Vice President of Operations. Reporting to Patrick Harshman, Harmonic's President and CEO, Mr. Bonasera is responsible for the Company's worldwide manufacturing, quality and operations organization.

"Israel has contributed greatly to Harmonic's growth and success in the various positions he has held over the years, and we wish him well in the future," said Patrick Harshman, President and CEO of Harmonic Inc. "Moving forward, with Charles leading the operations team, we will continue to focus on improving operational efficiencies and remain committed to delivery of the highest quality products and solutions to our customers around the world. Charles brings a strong background and outstanding experience in high-tech manufacturing and supply chain management, and we are very pleased to welcome him to Harmonic."



Mr. Bonasera has spent more than 25 years in technology operations and manufacturing management. He joins Harmonic from Solectron Corporation, a leading global provider of electronics manufacturing services and supply chain solutions, and also previously held senior management positions at Sun Microsystems.



Mr. Levi departs after a distinguished tenure of 17 years at Harmonic, where he held several executive roles, including his most recent responsibilities as Senior Vice President of Operations and Quality. Previously he served as Senior Vice President of Systems and Technology, and Vice President of Research and Development.