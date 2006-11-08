AOI System OptiCon now runs with Pilot

OptiCon Pilot – from now on that's the name of the AOI system software from GÖPEL electronic. On the occasion of the extremely successful VI Inspection Days in Jena/Germany, the name of the optical inspection systems' software was officially announced on September 20th.

Up to then, the software that is utilised identically in both AOI systems OptiCon BasicLine (stand-alone) and OptiCon AdvancedLine (in-line) had no name. But due to its contribution to the AOI system's success, it has been named 'OptiCon Pilot'.



The AOI software excels in simple operability and very fast test program generation. In particular manufacturers of minimal and medium series benefit from the OptiCon systems' in regards of time and cost savings.



This year's Inspection Days in Germany were again a big success. Nearly 70 attendees listened to presentations about AOI, its applications and special features of the GÖPEL electronic systems. On the second day, they had the opportunity for practise in hands-on courses. One highlight of the event was the first panel discussion with experienced specialists from various companies. An active communication emerged including special manufacturing topics and test strategies.



GÖPEL electronic is a world class supplier of electric and optical test and inspection systems. The company headquartered in Jena/Germany employs 120 people and runs several application and service offices in Germany, France, United Kingdom and the US. Additionally, more than 300 specialists ensure local and on-site availability of GÖPEL electronic products by means of an extended international distribution and service network.