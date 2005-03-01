Kreatel set-top boxes in IPTV service

Kreatel Communications today announced that TeliaSonera Sweden, the Swedish incumbent telecom operator, has selected Kreatel’s IP set-top box solution for its recently launched broadcast IPTV service across Sweden.

The Kreatel IP-STB System delivered to TeliaSonera Sweden consists of the Kreatel IP-STB 1510 and the Kreatel TV Software. The software platform provides the set-top box in the consumer home with functionality and is integrated with other system components, such as TeliaSonera Sweden’s own middleware and Irdeto Access security solution.



– TeliaSonera Sweden’s ambition of offering interesting services on a reliable and competitive solution is well aligned with the characteristics of the Kreatel system, says Lars Bengtsson, CEO at Kreatel. It is a perfect match that we provide the set-top box giving consumers access to TeliaSonera Sweden’s broadband TV services and the software platform that simplifies service development for TeliaSonera.



– Our digital television service gives our broadband customers added value and at the same time it is a new and attractive business for TeliaSonera Sweden. This new offering strengthens our position as Sweden's leading communications company, says Indra Åsander, Head of Consumer Segment, TeliaSonera Sweden.