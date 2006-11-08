RF market continously strong

The RF market will remain strong which is underlined by a number of acquisitions made lately, according to analysts.

The Strategy Analytics GaAs and Compound Semiconductor Technologies Service highlights a high number of joint ventures and mergers and acquisitions in Q3 2006.



In the RF space, Freescale joined the private equity ranks of Avago and NXP as it agreed to be acquired by a private equity consortium in a transaction worth $17.6 billion, and Jazz Semiconductor merged with a wholly owned subsidiary of Acquicor Technology. In the optoelectronics arena, Epistar's move to acquire two more of Taiwan's InGaN LED makers could propel the company into the global top five of InGaN LED suppliers.



'Consolidation in the LED market, especially in Taiwan, is a prerequisite to improving product quality and consistency so that the solid state lighting community can start serving the general lighting markets', notes Asif Anwar, GaAs service Director.



'While it may seem surprising to many observers that Promos and Hermes-Epitek have chosen to enter this consolidating market, the joint venture can be successful if it is able to harness silicon-style manufacturing philosophies to LED manufacture'.



'The increased merger and acquisition activity surrounding companies active in the RF industry underlines the continued strength of the RF markets', notes Stephen Entwistle, VP of the Strategy Analytics Strategic Technologies Practice.



'The appetite of private equity firms for companies such as Freescale underlines strong performance as a result of healthy demand from end markets'.