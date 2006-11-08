Asymtek names new General Manager

Asymtek announced that Frank Wang has been named to the position of General Manager, China. Wang is responsible for all facilities, operations, sales, and support services for Asymtek's dispensing products and systems in China.

In the past two years, Asymtek has expanded in China from 2 employees and one office to 13 employees and three offices plus two applications labs with a third lab expected to open next year. Business in China has grown more than 400% in the past two years.



Wang has 20 years of experience in the semiconductor capital equipment, electronics, and industrial automation industries. He joined Asymtek in 2004 as China Regional Business Manager. Prior to Asymtek, Wang held positions in business operations, product sales and marketing, and technical

support at multinational companies in the United States and Europe including Applied Materials and Siemens. He has a BSE from China University of Mining and Technology (CUMT) and an MBA from American Intercontinental University.



Asymtek's China facilities are located in Shanghai, Guangzhou, and Beijing. The Shanghai office is the main office for China business operations and has a fully equipped applications and demonstration lab that supports operations throughout China. The engineering staff at Guangzhou provides applications evaluations, equipment demonstrations, and process development. The 100

square meter lab is well equipped with Asymtek's dispensing and coating systems, valves, and the latest jetting technology. The facility also offers on-site equipment service and training. The Beijing office has dedicated technical and sales staff for optimal customer service in the Northern China region. Local representatives include Electronic Scientific Engineering (ESE), D-TEK, Leeport, Kankun Trading Company, and Antais Electronics Technology (ATS). Asymtek, along with its local

representatives, provide a well-established customer support network that assures Asymtek's customers that they will receive the most leading-edge dispensing products and value-added service.



"Asymtek is the leader in the China dispensing market," said Frank Wang. "I am very confident that with our quality and innovative dispensing technology and strong application and customer support we will continue to grow."