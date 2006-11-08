Flextronics opens new facility in Mexico

Flextronics announced that it has expanded its presence in Mexico through the first phase completion of its planned 1.9 million square foot facility in Ciudad Juarez.

As part of a previously announced expansion, Flextronics' presence in Ciudad Juarez strengthens its ability to quickly deliver customer products to the North American market, at lower costs. An invitation-only inauguration event will be held tomorrow, November 8 with local government officials in attendance.



Flextronics' Ciudad Juarez operations increase the company's existing operations in Mexico, which include an industrial park in Guadalajara and a manufacturing facility in Aguascalientes. Flextronics, which employs more than 14,000 people in Mexico, has an extensive network of facilities and services throughout the country and has had a presence in the region for more than ten years.



"We look forward to the opportunities in this region and are fully committed to leveraging the unique benefits of Ciudad Juarez to provide our OEM customers with increased logistics solutions and proximity to the North American market," said Matthew Ryan, executive vice president of worldwide operations at Flextronics. He added, "I would like to express our appreciation to the government of Ciudad Juarez and to the many people within our organization for their commendable efforts in developing this outstanding campus."



Flextronics' Juarez facility will offer services that include Configure-to-Order (CTO)/Build-to-Order (BTO), product completion and pack-out, metal stamping, plastic injection and logistics, such as repair and distribution. The Ciudad Juarez facility complements the company's existing services offered through its Guadalajara industrial park.



Flextronics plans to employ approximately 4,000 employees within five years and will offer its employees unique programs to promote a best-in-class working environment at its Ciudad Juarez campus. It is the company's objective to become the employer of choice in this region.