JPSA expands in Europe

J. P. Sercel Associates (JPSA), a leading innovator in UV laser technology and systems integrator, announces the appointment of Adrian Baughan, a well-known laser technology expert, to the position of International Sales and Marketing Manager.

Baughan holds a degree in Mechanical Engineering from Oxford Brooks University and has worked in the laser industry for the past 20 years. He previously served as Micromachining Sales Manager at Oxford Lasers and for the past four years, Global Sales & Marketing Manager at Exitech. As such, he brings a great deal of knowledge of laser machining applications and critical market information for both Europe and the Far East. He will operate out of his office in Oxford, UK as well as in the Far East.



In his new position, Baughan will be responsible for expanding JPSA's sales and service network globally and developing new territories and markets for JPSA. In making the announcement, Jeffrey P. Sercel, CEO, said, "We welcome Adrian and his wealth of laser applications knowledge and experience to the JPSA family. These are exciting times for laser technology, with new applications developing across the wide range of wafer processing, semiconductor packaging, micromachining, medical, and other cutting-edge industries. Adrian's extensive experience in the European and Asian markets will be a key asset."