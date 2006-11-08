Valor report big increase in net profit

Israel based company Valor reports revenues of $9.2 million and net profits of $754 thousand in the third quarter of 2006.

Revenues in the third quarter of 2006 accumulated to $9.2 Million, the same as in Q3-05. Revenues

for the first nine months of 2006 were also similar to the revenues accumulated in the first nine

months of 2005 - $26.7 Million in 2006 vs. $26.9 Million in 2005.



The net profit in the third quarter of 2006 was $754 thousand – an increase of nearly 640% over the third quarter of 2005. The net profit in the first nine months of 2006 was $2.5 Million – more than twice the profit of the parallel period of the previous year.



EBIT in Q3-06 was $714 thousand - an increase of more than 10 times compared to $68 thousand in Q3-05. In the first nine months of 2006, EBIT was $2.1 Million – 133% more than in the parallel period of 2005.