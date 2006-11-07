Bosch to boost employments in Hungary

According to local media sources Bosch is planning to boost its employments in Hungary.

As a result from Sony's withdrawal of the orders from Korean molded plastic component maker Dai Dong the component maker has laid off some one third of its workforce at its plant in Hatvan, near Budapest



However the German electronics component maker is likely to be planning for major boostings of its workforce in the industrial park. As many as 3 000 workers are expected to be added by the year end. Hatvan mayor Zsolt Érsek said that other companies also will invest heavily in the industrial park so that the laid off staff may find new jobs in a pretty short time.