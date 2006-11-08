SMT & Inspection | November 08, 2006
AP&S expands international sales
AP&S International GmbH has established subsidiary in Singapore and co-operates with new sales partner in South Korea.
AP&S International GmbH, a specialist for development and production of wet process equipment and tools for substrate treatment in cleanrooms further expands its international sales and service activities. By founding a subsidiary in Singapore and the commitment of an industry-experienced distributor in South Korea, the company enforces its global sales and services at the Asian market.
“We understand ourselves not only as product supplier but particularly as technology partner. And a partner has to be on-site. We offer service from experts for experts. In South-East Asia we can only realize this with an own local subsidiary; with employees from the area. Our General Manager of AP&S Asia Pte Ltd – Mr. Cin San LIM – is just the right man. He has many years of experience in sales and service as well and can be recognized as a realwet process specialist.", says Horst Hall, CEO, AP&S International GmbH. “Our goal is to establish a competence centre that is responsible of winning new customers as well as to support of our current active customer base, what's very important, too. On the one side, that means service and support for our own, already installed tools. But we go one step further and offer this service also for other tools. So, potential customers only need one contact for their service requirements and can be sure working together with a specialist for wet processes.", says Horst Hall. Furthermore AP&S Asia Pte Ltd will coordinate the spare part distribution, an on-site stock ensures shortest delivery times.
With the commitment of the Representative in South Korea – the company JCS Co., Ltd. nearby Seoul – AP&S International GmbH tightens its sales network even more. This company, a very experienced service provider in the semiconductor equipment industry, will be responsible for sales and service in the South-Korean market. “Also here cultural circumstances play a decisive role and we want to back-up that fact by providing a good and reliable parnter to that market. I know the head of the company, Mr. JC Eom, personally already a few years and I am convinced that we found with him and his team a professional and very capable and service-oriented bridgehead to the South-Korean market.", says Dr. Michael Sowa, Vice President, Sales, AP&S International GmbH.
By the recent change of name of AP&S GmbH into AP&S International GmbH the company affirmes its global thinking. As in the past all local and international businesses will be co-ordinated from the headquarter in Donaueschingen-Aasen, Germany.
