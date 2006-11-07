Kestrel expands in Europe and Asia

With a growing global customer base, PCB supplier Kestrel International Circuits has redesigned and expanded its customer support and logistics services in the UK and China.

The appointment of Adrian Burdfield as General Manager of the UK Customer Support and Technical Centre and the expansion of Kestrel's office in China is the latest step in Kestrel's focus on service, with the UK Customer Support Centre managing all aspects of Kestrel's total supply chain management strategy.



Based in a new advanced Hong Kong facility Kestrel's technical and logistics specialists work with Kestrel's approved supplier manufacturing sites, shipping companies and Kestrel's UK Customer Support Centre to ensure the needs of its diverse global customers are fully supported now and in the future.



Kestrel Managing Director, David Grant, sees the continued development of outstanding service and supply chain management as the key to Kestrel's success “The expansion of our support and logistics operations in the UK and China illustrates not only our success but our commitment to service. At Kestrel we work very closely with our customers and our suppliers to develop flexible service solutions that match our customers' individual needs.