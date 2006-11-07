DEK to choose HP Etch as<br>advanced stencils supplier

DEK International and Sweden based Etching company HP Etch AB have signed a business agreement regarding advanced stencils for Ball Placement processes within the semiconductor wafer fabrication industries.

'I am pleased to announce that HP Etch has secured official business partner status with DEK International and I see this as a beginning of a long relationship' says Jan Kilén, managing director of HP Etch AB.



DEK said it has chosen HP Etch as a supplier who can manufacture to the exacting quality and tolerances required, and deliver within specified timescales.



"Our business processes include stringent controls on the quality of goods and services provided by our partners and suppliers," says Caroline Browne, Buyer at DEK. "HP Etch endured a period of intense scrutiny but proved to be a highly capable organisation willing to deliver the demanding solutions we require to satisfy our customers' needs. I congratulate HP Etch on its business efficiencies and welcome the company to our business partner community".



Image: stencil with 150 000 apertures for bumping of wafers