Weidmüller Chairman steps down

Within the Weidmüller group there will be a change in the management of the company as the company's President and CEO Thomas H. Hagen has resigned from his position.

After seven years of very successful cooperation as President & CEO Thomas H. Hagen resigned from his position in agreement with the Supervisory Board. Werner Dilly and Dr. Joachim Belz – members of the Executive Board – will temporarily take over the management of the company.



Christian Gläsel, Supervisory Board and representative of the family: „Thomas H. Hagen had an active role in Weidmüller's development as an internationally acting company with its own production facilities, sales companies and representatives in more than 70 countries. In difficult times Thomas H. Hagen has consequently developed the company forward. Weidmüller is much obliged to him".



In the fiscal year 2005 the Weidmüller group realized a turnover of 385 Mio. Euro and currently employs about 2,600 people worldwide. For the current fiscal year a double-digit continuous growth is expected.