Electronics Production | November 07, 2006
Atmel and Melexis in collaboration
Atmel and Melexis announced today their collaboration to propose innovative solutions for 13.56 MHz RFID readers and Near Field Communication (NFC) devices. They will target applications such as passport and ID verification, contactless payment, transaction and peer-to-peer information exchange.
Atmel and Melexis are demonstrating at Cartes in Paris (Atmel booth 4J013 Hall 4), a passport reader and a NFC application based on a two-chip solution. The demos feature the powerful Atmel AT90USB AVR^® microcontroller and the Melexis MLX90131 RFID/NFC transceiver.
The Atmel AT90USB is an AVR RISC microcontroller featuring 16 MIPS at 16 MHz, full-speed USB, 64 KB of Flash and low power consumption. Thanks to its CPU power and its large on-board Flash memory, it is well suited for contactless applications.
The new MLX90131 is the next generation of Melexis' popular MLX90121 13.56 MHz RFID transceiver IC. Both handle ASK, FSK and PSK sub carrier demodulation. Their analog front-end circuitry may be used independently when in direct mode. The MLX90121 conforms to ISO/IEC14443A/B and SO/IEC15693 standards and provides support for non-ISO/IEC-compliant applications. The MLX90131 will add high data rates (848 kBaud) and ISO/IEC 18092 (NFC) compliance.
The AT90USB64 is available in volume production while the MLX90131 is currently in final design validation phase. A demonstration kit and a development platform based on the two devices will be available in April 2007.
According to Arnaud Ruchon, Product Marketing Manager for Atmel, "this partnership with Melexis will allow us to propose advanced contactless solutions to our customers for the fast growing RFID reader and NFC market. It will offer customers an attractive alternative to current market solution. Thanks to their long RF experience and their proven design capability on contactless reader interfaces, Melexis is a reliable partner and is one of the most advanced companies in this area".
"The choice of Atmel as a partner was natural" said Gilles Cérède, Product Marketing Manager at Melexis. Since the beginning of its RFID reader IC activity, Melexis has been using Atmel AVR microcontrollers in its demos and development kits. "We chose the AVR microcontroller for its high performance, combined with the low power consumption. This is the ideal candidate for designing a RFID reader device. Customers will gain benefits from Atmel and Melexis' expertise in microcontroller and RFID".
The Atmel AT90USB is an AVR RISC microcontroller featuring 16 MIPS at 16 MHz, full-speed USB, 64 KB of Flash and low power consumption. Thanks to its CPU power and its large on-board Flash memory, it is well suited for contactless applications.
The new MLX90131 is the next generation of Melexis' popular MLX90121 13.56 MHz RFID transceiver IC. Both handle ASK, FSK and PSK sub carrier demodulation. Their analog front-end circuitry may be used independently when in direct mode. The MLX90121 conforms to ISO/IEC14443A/B and SO/IEC15693 standards and provides support for non-ISO/IEC-compliant applications. The MLX90131 will add high data rates (848 kBaud) and ISO/IEC 18092 (NFC) compliance.
The AT90USB64 is available in volume production while the MLX90131 is currently in final design validation phase. A demonstration kit and a development platform based on the two devices will be available in April 2007.
According to Arnaud Ruchon, Product Marketing Manager for Atmel, "this partnership with Melexis will allow us to propose advanced contactless solutions to our customers for the fast growing RFID reader and NFC market. It will offer customers an attractive alternative to current market solution. Thanks to their long RF experience and their proven design capability on contactless reader interfaces, Melexis is a reliable partner and is one of the most advanced companies in this area".
"The choice of Atmel as a partner was natural" said Gilles Cérède, Product Marketing Manager at Melexis. Since the beginning of its RFID reader IC activity, Melexis has been using Atmel AVR microcontrollers in its demos and development kits. "We chose the AVR microcontroller for its high performance, combined with the low power consumption. This is the ideal candidate for designing a RFID reader device. Customers will gain benefits from Atmel and Melexis' expertise in microcontroller and RFID".
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments