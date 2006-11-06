Airbus to cut 80% of its Suppliers

According to an Airbus spokes women the company will reduce the numbers of suppliers in a part of a critical restructuring program.

Airbus said that it will cut the number of suppliers it uses by 80 percent, from 3000 to 500.



European Aeronautic Defence and Space Co., which own Airbus, said last month that it planned to cut costs by 2 billion euros ($2.6 billion) annually by 2010. Airbus also recently posted a one year delay in production of its new double-decker A380 jet. No further information was available on which suppliers would be dropped or the timetable for the cuts.