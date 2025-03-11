Global Semiconductor sales increase 17.9% YoY in January

“Following its highest-ever annual sales total in 2024, the global semiconductor market maintained momentum in January, hitting its highest-ever monthly sales total for the month of January, despite a slight decline from the month of December,” said John Neuffer, SIA president and CEO, in a press release. “Year-to-year sales increased by more than 17% for the ninth consecutive month, driven by a 50.7% year-to-year sales increase into the Americas.”

Regionally, year-to-year sales were up in the Americas (50.7%), Asia Pacific/All Other (9.0%), China (6.5%), and Japan (5.7%), but down in Europe (-6.4%). Month-to-month sales in May increased in Asia Pacific/All Other (1.6%), but were down in Europe (-1.3%), China (-2.0%), Japan (-3.1%), and the Americas (-3.5%).

Monthly sales are compiled by the World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS) organisation and represent a three-month moving average.