Leiton takes over Siarvin PCB Solutions

The acquisition of Siarvin PCB Solutions brings experienced engineers with many years of expertise in development and data preparation/CAM to the Leiton team.

The acquisition allows Leiton to diversify its sourcing options, particularly benefiting companies looking to reduce reliance on Chinese supply chains. Notably, Siarvin’s manufacturing partners in India do not source base materials from China, making them an attractive alternative for safety-critical applications.

“With the integration of Siarvin PCB Solutions, we not only strengthen our technical capabilities, but also offer our customers an optimised and diversified sourcing strategy. The price level of the new manufacturing partners is between the German and Chinese production, creating an economically and qualitatively attractive solution,” says Marcus Knopp, Managing Director of Leiton GmbH, in a press release.

The acquisition aligns with Leiton’s ongoing international growth strategy and provides its customers more flexibility in the global supply chain