Electronics Production | November 06, 2006
Avnet to Acquire Access Distribution
Avnet and MRA Systems, Inc., a subsidiary of General Electric Company, announced today that they have reached a definitive agreement for Avnet to acquire Access Distribution, a General Electric company and leading value-added distributor of complex computing solutions for $412.5 million in cash, subject to adjustments based upon net book value at closing.
It is anticipated that the transaction, which is subject to normal regulatory approvals, will close by the end of calendar 2006.
Projected sales for Access Distribution are expected to be greater than $2 billion in calendar 2006, with roughly 90 percent coming from the Americas and the remainder from Europe. Through approximately 600 people worldwide, Access provides innovative solutions to increase its partners' profitability and create competitive advantage. Access Distribution markets a portfolio of technology products highly complementary to Avnet's existing offerings and will be integrated into Avnet's Technology Solutions Group (TS). Upon completion of the acquisition, TS will have an expanded line card of complementary products and will now generate revenues from more than 35 countries.
Roy Vallee, Avnet's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, 'Access' deep-rooted relationships with Sun Microsystems and its extensive value-added reseller base provides a strong complement to Avnet's existing partnerships. As a well-respected IT distributor with valuable franchises, strong technical capabilities and talented people, Access represents an excellent strategic fit. In addition to delivering more value to both companies' customers and suppliers, we believe the combination creates significant value for Avnet shareholders.'
'We are excited about the benefits this relationship will bring to our customers, vendors and, of course, employees,' said Anna McDermott, president and chief executive officer, Access Distribution. 'The combined expertise of both organizations will enable us to continue to grow and expand our business and offer tremendous value to the market.'
Mr. Vallee added, 'We will maintain the focus on Sun Microsystems through a separate business unit with dedicated resources, similar to how we operate with IBM and HP. We plan to fund the transaction with existing liquidity and our preliminary estimate of expense synergies is approximately $15 million. The transaction is expected to be immediately accretive and should add approximately $0.20 to EPS in calendar 2007 while supporting the attainment of Avnet's return on capital employed target of 12.5 percent.'
Banc of America Securities LLC acted as financial advisor and Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP acted as legal counsel to Avnet in connection with this transaction.
Projected sales for Access Distribution are expected to be greater than $2 billion in calendar 2006, with roughly 90 percent coming from the Americas and the remainder from Europe. Through approximately 600 people worldwide, Access provides innovative solutions to increase its partners' profitability and create competitive advantage. Access Distribution markets a portfolio of technology products highly complementary to Avnet's existing offerings and will be integrated into Avnet's Technology Solutions Group (TS). Upon completion of the acquisition, TS will have an expanded line card of complementary products and will now generate revenues from more than 35 countries.
Roy Vallee, Avnet's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, 'Access' deep-rooted relationships with Sun Microsystems and its extensive value-added reseller base provides a strong complement to Avnet's existing partnerships. As a well-respected IT distributor with valuable franchises, strong technical capabilities and talented people, Access represents an excellent strategic fit. In addition to delivering more value to both companies' customers and suppliers, we believe the combination creates significant value for Avnet shareholders.'
'We are excited about the benefits this relationship will bring to our customers, vendors and, of course, employees,' said Anna McDermott, president and chief executive officer, Access Distribution. 'The combined expertise of both organizations will enable us to continue to grow and expand our business and offer tremendous value to the market.'
Mr. Vallee added, 'We will maintain the focus on Sun Microsystems through a separate business unit with dedicated resources, similar to how we operate with IBM and HP. We plan to fund the transaction with existing liquidity and our preliminary estimate of expense synergies is approximately $15 million. The transaction is expected to be immediately accretive and should add approximately $0.20 to EPS in calendar 2007 while supporting the attainment of Avnet's return on capital employed target of 12.5 percent.'
Banc of America Securities LLC acted as financial advisor and Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP acted as legal counsel to Avnet in connection with this transaction.
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments