Handshake empowers 80% of ePassports

Handshake Solutions, a line of business within Dutch based Electronics Giant Royal Philips Electronics, today stated that Handshake Technology is at the heart of 80% of all biometric ePassports.

Although still in the early stages of adoption it is estimated that 50 million chip-based ePassports / ID cards will be in circulation by 2007, and this market is set to grow exponentially over the next few years. Initiatives such as the United States' Visa Waiver Program (VWP), which has reached its October 26th implementation deadline, are clearly driving this growth. As is the availability of microcontroller cores based on clockless Handshake Technology.



Clockless technology offers the solutions for the specific requirements of secure ePassports, eVisas and national ID cards. A controller based on Handshake Technology can support the large non-volatile memories required to store biometric data such as fingerprints and a digital image while also incorporating essential cryptographic security features.



“The low power consumption of our Common Criteria EAL 5+ security certified SmartMX ePassport solutions is supported by Handshake Solutions design methodology, and helps NXP to deliver performance at full ISO/IEC14443 compliance" commented Michael Ganzera, manager, eGovernment marketing, NXP Semiconductors.



Due to form factor and lifetime requirements for ePassports, controller ICs must also offer a contactless interface. The low power consumption provided is enabling the operating distances required for such applications. All this is embedded into current designs as low current peaks enables low-cost integration with existing analog circuitry.