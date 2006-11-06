Digi-Key & Samtec in distribution agreement

Digi-Key has signed a worldwide distribution agreement with connector maker Samtec. Products stocked by Digi-Key include interconnect strips, low profile socket strips, box connector strips, terminal strips, differential pair arrays, ganged MMCX plugs and jacks, mini edge-card sockets and more.

These products are available directly from Digi-Key and are featured in its print and online catalogs. This new distribution agreement with Samtec will enable Digi-Key to fulfill both the design and production quantity needs of its customers.



"We are certain that the variety and flexibility of the Samtec interconnect line will be of consequential interest to our diverse customer base," said Digi-Key President and COO Mark Larson. "Samtec's commitment to customer service parallels that of Digi-Key, making this company a great addition to our line card."



"We look forward to extending our product offering to the many customers who are supported by Digi-Key," said Scott Lamb, distribution manager for Samtec, Inc. "Digi-Key's ability as a distributor to service the engineer in both design and volume business is unprecedented which makes them a natural extension of our line."