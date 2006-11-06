Flextronics is planning another plant in India

Flextronics is planning to invest some $200 million in another plant in India.

Flextronics will reportedly consolidate its Indian manufacturing operations at the new plant in Sriperumbudur, India. Initially about 1000 employees are expected to be engaged at the new facility.



In the first phase, the company will set up two units with a total space of 5,00,000 sq ft at the 250 acre Flextronics Industrial Park, according to rediff news.



According to rediff news, the Sriperumbudur facility will manufacture GSM mobile handsets and telecom infrastructure equipment, such as mechanicals for base stations, and cater mainly to domestic customers.